Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – A lady has narrated how she ended up marrying a man she blocked on social media.

According to the TikTok user, she and her husband first met at a friend’s wedding and she blocked him after he continuously sent her messages on Instagram.

She further disclosed that she realized that he was handsome two years after and they got into a romantic relationship shortly after their second meeting.

Their relationship blossomed and they got married after welcoming their first child.

Watch the video below