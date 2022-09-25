Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A widow who lost her husband at the age of 23 has shared a video showing what she was subjected to by his kinsmen.

The mother-of-two – a boy and a girl – shared a video showing women in the community shaving her head with a blade after her husband’s death.

She added in the caption that her husband’s family took everything from her, leaving her to care for the kids alone.

She wrote:

“I married at 19, had my first child at 20, second child at 21, became a widow at 23. They collected everything from me. The worst part is they don’t ask of the kids.”

Watch the video below