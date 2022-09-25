Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A widow who lost her husband at the age of 23 has shared a video showing what she was subjected to by his kinsmen.
The mother-of-two – a boy and a girl – shared a video showing women in the community shaving her head with a blade after her husband’s death.
She added in the caption that her husband’s family took everything from her, leaving her to care for the kids alone.
She wrote:
“I married at 19, had my first child at 20, second child at 21, became a widow at 23. They collected everything from me. The worst part is they don’t ask of the kids.”
Watch the video below
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>