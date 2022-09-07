Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – A young man has been nabbed while allegedly trying to steal panties from a bathroom window.

The man was seen in the viral video being confronted by some persons who pointed out that he tore the bathroom window’s net to steal the panties.

They also insisted that he must name the person that sent him to steal the underwear.

This happened in Nigeria

Watch the video below