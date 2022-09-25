Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was warmly welcomed in Kisumu on his maiden tour of the Nyanza region.

While speaking during the 94th Kenya Music Festival held at Kisumu Girls High School on Friday, Gachagua assured Luos that President William Ruto’s administration will serve all Kenyans equally despite existing political affiliations.

“We want to confirm to the people of Nyanza that the Ruto administration will serve all Kenyans equally, those who elected us and those who did not,” Gachagua stated.

“All parts of Kenya will get development equally because we are leaders for the whole country,” he added.

While exiting the venue after closing the music festival, he further promised the residents that President William Ruto would soon visit the region with good tidings.

Gachagua addressed the attendees who blocked his car outside Kisumu Girls High School, demanding to be addressed by him

“Receive warm regards from our President William Ruto. I promise you that I will bring him to this region soon,” he stated.

Among those who travelled with the DP were digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, former Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, Bomet Woman Representatives Linet Toto, Njeri Maina (Kikrinyaga) and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie.

The Nyanza region overwhelmingly voted for Raila Odinga in the last polls.

