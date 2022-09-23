Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – US President Joe Biden appears to have been moved by President William Ruto’s maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that stunned the whole world.

This is after he promised to enhance his friendship with Ruto for the betterment of both the US and Kenya.

Biden promised this when he met Ruto on the sidelines of UNGA on Friday.

In the meeting that occurred after Ruto’s address to UNGA, the two leaders discussed the mutual interest of both countries.

Ruto stated that Biden expressed interest in fostering bilateral relations with Kenya and working with his administration.

Ruto was accompanied by the First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto.

“Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa.”

“With Rachel at a reception hosted by the POTUS during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York,” read the statement in part.

This was the first time Ruto was meeting Biden as Kenya’s head of state.

Earlier, Ruto also met US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who assured him that the US Government would continue partnering with Kenya in various sectors.

“Good meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss our countries’ ongoing efforts to address food insecurity and regional peace and security. I look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership, especially on trade and investment,” Blinken stated.

“I pledged to advance our strategic partnership at both bilateral and multilateral levels,” Ruto echoed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.