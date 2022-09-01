Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – A prison warder is in police custody after he was caught sneaking in banned substances to the inmates.

The rogue warden, identified as Joel Wuanka, was caught with 67 rolls of bhang, miraa, and tobacco, which he had stuffed in his boxers.

His boss is said to have summoned him after he noticed that he had difficulty in walking when he reported to work.

This led to a body search and in the process, the drugs were found hidden in his boxers.

Below is a post by the Kenyan police on the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.