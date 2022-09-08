Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has sent an emotional message to Kenyans after he lost the Just concluded Presidential election to President-elect William Ruto.

Raila Odinga was supported by 6 regions in the country but Mt Kenya and the Rift valley regions, which have the lion’s share of registered voters, voted for President-elect William Ruto who emerged as the winner of the August 9 election.

Ruto, 56, garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

Speaking for the first time after he lost, Raila, who is regarded as the undisputed father of democracy in Kenya, said those who rejected him will one day remember him once he is gone.

“They might not remember me now but they will remember me when I am gone,” Raila said on Wednesday when he met Azimio lawmakers at Maasai Lodge in Kajiado County.

Raila has spent over 4 decades fighting for democracy in Kenya.

In 1982, Raila was detained for 9 years without trial by late former President Daniel Arap Moi but he still rose from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix and was one of the gallant soldiers who led the second liberation in the early 1990s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.