Friday, 16 September 2022 – A married Nigerian couple based in the US is trending online after they got into a heated altercation over alleged infidelity.

In a viral clip, the man can be seen confronting his wife identified as Chinenye for allegedly cheating on him and infecting him with sexually transmitted diseases.

According to social media reports, the man brought his cheating wife to the US in 2020 after getting married to her at a traditional wedding.

He recently discovered that she has been cheating on him with multiple sexual partners.

According to him, she brings men to their home whenever he is at work, especially during his night shifts.

He caught her red-handed with a man and confronted her, accusing her of infecting him with STDS.

Watch the video.

