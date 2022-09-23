Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Treasury CS Ukur Yatani has defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta against attacks from President William Ruto and his allies who have accused him of running Kenya’s economy by borrowing aimlessly.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Yatani explained that all the loans Uhuru borrowed, especially in his second term, were used for important economic projects, contrary to what Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza are claiming.

He encouraged Ruto to borrow even more, saying the country cannot grow without the loans.

According to the Treasury CS, Kenya’s debt – which is projected at Ksh8 trillion is manageable.

“We should not depict individuals or regimes in bad light. Let’s counter-check this with the development that we have made for our people. Under the previous regime where I served and up to date, our means have been extremely good.”

“Last year alone we had a GDP growth of 7.5 per cent which was the best in the last 15 years. Our revenue growth has passed the Ksh2 trillion mark. If you look at those parameters and the actual index of the economy, I am happy with it. How others want to view it, that is their own issue,” he stated.

Yatani’s statements come barely hours after Ruto pleaded with global financial institutions to restructure debts for countries that were most affected during the pandemic.

Ruto has been a fierce critic of Uhuru’s borrowing policy in the last four years as he stated that the economy was performing poorly and has vowed to stop borrowing further.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.