Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been warned that he is not above the law after the second vowed to re-introduce the controversial shamba system.

DP Rigathi wants Kenyans and particularly farmers to be allowed to farm on forest land as a way of increasing the food supply in the country.

According to him, shamba systems used to happen in Kenya and forests used to exist without issues. He noted that people would grow their crops as well as take care of the trees on the farm.

Gachagua‘s remarks have since sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, with some praising the move while others trolling him over his sentiments.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina is among those who have picked issues with DP Gachagua’s remarks.

The senator has described the move as “shida tupu”, an indication that it could lead to more problems than merits.

He has since warned the DP that he stands to be charged in a court of law if it goes against the law.

“So this Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is inviting Kenyans to go and invade Mount Kenya, Aberdare and Nandi forests …. Shida tupu! When is the induction session for the deputy president on what he can and cannot do? My friend, you are not above the law!,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.