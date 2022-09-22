Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – A Nigerian man married to an American woman might be ‘on his way home’ after his wife threatened to send him back to Nigeria for cheating on her.

Shamika Moore shared videos on her TikTok showing the moment she accosted her man in the hotel with his secret lover.

In the video, Shamika who was visibly angry screamed at her husband for cheating on her. The other lady looked unbothered and even made snide remarks as Shamika vented her anger at her man.

When Shamika mentioned that her husband shouldn’t return to her house, the other lady replied in the affirmative.

An angry Shamika then said;

”Guess what. You are heading to Nigeria!”

She also shared a message on her page in which she stated that she met her husband when he had nothing and that she didn’t marry him because of money.

Watch the video below