Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Tyson Fury has publicly called out British rival Anthony Joshua for a huge ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown after Oleksandr Usyk confirmed he won’t fight until 2023.

The WBC champion is pushing for a historic undisputed bout against WBA, WBO, and IBF titleholder Usyk after the Ukrainian defeated Joshua last month but Usyk said he wants to spend time with his family and won’t be available till next year.

Over the weekend, Fury confirmed he will defend his WBC belt this year regardless of Usyk’s availability, and on Monday sent a public message to Joshua regarding a possible bout.

‘I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting soon, within the next few months,’ Fury said in a video posted across his social media channels.

‘I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this, just in case.

‘Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk; you’re beltless at the moment. I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world, and the lineal championship, in the next few months.

‘You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested, I’ll send you the date over, and we can rumble. A battle of Britain for the heavyweight championship of the world.

‘Let me know if you’re interested. If not, I will select another opponent.

This comes a week after promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Joshua will be out in December against a top 15 opponent, with a stadium fight against Whyte planned for next year.

‘We’re all gunning for a December return,’ Hearn said. ‘It’s not confirmed, but that’s where everyone’s minds are at.

‘We’re not booking a venue, but the conversations – as recently as yesterday – were December for his return.

‘I don’t want to start mentioning names, but it’s a top 15 fight.’

