Sunday, September 11, 2022 – World number one and polish tennis star, Iga Swiatek defeated Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to lift her first US Open title early Sunday morning, September 11.

The Flushing Meadows final in New York was a meeting between the two leading players on the WTA Tour this year, but Swiatek gave largely dominant performance, showing why she is seeded as world number one in women’s tennis.

Swiatek remains the world number one, with Jabeur moving up to a joint career-high ranking of second after reaching the final.

Swiatek is so highly rated in women’s tennis that even if she had lost to Jabeur, she would have still been ranked number one.

The pair shared a warm embrace in the middle of the court before Swiatek, who is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season, celebrated in front of her team.

