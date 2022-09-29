Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A woman slammed a man to the ground with a spinning leg kick after he tried to grab her.

The pair seemed to get in a row, with the man grabbing the woman by the arm on the streets of Hong Kong.

But she struggled to shake him off as he then tried to grab her legs to carry her.

The woman wrapped her legs around his neck and used her body to slam him into the concrete.

The person who filmed the incident claimed they were waiting for the takeaway he ordered from a TamJai SamGor outlet, in Tai Po, when he saw the row breakout.

In the caption, they said: “In the end, [a TamJai staff] separated the two with one hand on each of them. She’s so strong. She’s really an ace.”

A female staff member in red, from the nearby rice noodle store, attempted to intervene to stop further fighting and the pair walked off in separate directions.

Watch the video below.