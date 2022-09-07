Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – A woman moved her husband to tears by producing a customised song for him.

In a viral video, the husband, his wife, and their kids are seen in their car when a song comes on the car’s stereo.

The camera is on the husband’s face and it shows him vibing to the song before suddenly realising the song is about him.

The song tells the story of how the couple met in 2005 at a school bus stop in Texas when the woman was 15 and the man 17.

“Is this us?” the man asks his wife immediately after he realises the song is about them.

The man completely breaks down when his wife sings that their three kids are blessed to call him dad and his late mother must be proud of him.

Watch the moving video below