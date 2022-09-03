Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 03 September 2022 – An aggrieved woman has exposed a beautiful sales lady who works at a high-end beauty shop at the Hub Mall in Karen for trying to wreck her marriage.

She snooped through her husband’s phone and discovered intimate messages between him and the said lady, who is identified as Wendy Wairimu.

Wendy has a habit of sending juicy photos and videos to the married man and asking him for money.

They even meet regularly for unprotected ‘fun’.

According to the disgruntled woman, the rogue sales lady takes phone numbers of married men when they pay using Mpesa and then starts flirting with them.

This is how she was exposed online for wrecking marriages.

See some of her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.