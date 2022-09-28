Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – The jilted partner who was dumped by the father of her two children for a Ukrainian refugee they both welcomed into their home has said she will not get back with him.

British father Tony Garnett, 30, ditched his partner of ten years Lorna Garnett for Sofiia Karkadym just 10 days after she arrived at their Bradford home.

Sofiia had left Ukraine due to the war started by Putin’s invasion and she needed a place to stay so the family took her in.

Days after her arrival, she and Tony began an affair and Tony left his partner Lorna just 10 days after Sofiia moved in with them.

Just four months later, Tony now claims that he has broken up with Sofiia and has thrown her out of his house.

He accused her of not being able to handle alcohol, using a knife to damage a wall and interfering with his relationship with his two daughters.

Lorna, the mother of Tony’s two children, has now told her friends that she “knew it would end in disaster” for them, but was surprised that it happened so quickly.

The Sun reported that she told her friends that she would not take him back “in a million years”.

She added: “He has thrown away so much. He can’t see me because of a restraining order and he hasn’t been seeing the children. But it’s hard to feel any sympathy.”

A friend reportedly said that Lorna has been hurt by Tony’s actions but has remained strong and that “her entire focus has been on the children”.