Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – The Kenya police arrested a Ugandan woman who allegedly stabbed her co-wife to death.

The suspect, Sarah Namono, allegedly stabbed Grace Kibone several times in the head in Mathare slums, Nairobi, on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Kibone was rushed to Medesins San Frontieres (MSF) Clinic along Juja Road while bleeding profusely where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The alleged murder was reported by a hospital worker and the deceased’s relative.

Namono is in custody at Pangani Police Station where the incident was reported for investigations.

Namono is accused of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code of their country.

Detective constable Issa Ali Haret of Starehe DCI offices obtained orders at Makadara Law Courts to detain the suspect until October 9, 2022.

In an affidavit filed before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi, Haret said officers from Pangani police station and DCI Starehe offices visited the clinic where they found Kibone’s body with stab wounds.

“The respondent (Ms Namono) was arrested in connection with the murder of the deceased as she tried to escape on 24/9/2022 within Mathare area and escorted to Pangani police station where she was booked vide OB06/24/09/2022,” detective Haret stated in the affidavit.

The detective said several areas of the investigations have not been covered including interrogation and mental assessment of the suspect, postmortem examination of the deceased’s body, and recording of prosecution witnesses’ statements.

Haret said the suspect is a flight risk.

Ms Njagi granted the custodial orders.