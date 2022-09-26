Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – A 24-year-old woman has died after falling from a balcony in Ibiza.

Robyn-Eve Maines, from Wallasey, Merseyside, was on holiday at the four star Rosamar Hotel in San Antonio when she reportedly fell 30 feet from a balcony.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, at around 9am on Sunday, September 25, with tributes soon after pouring in by their hundreds as the news spread.

Her mum Clare Maines said: “Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed away after falling 30ft off her balcony. There are no words for us. We are truly heartbroken.”

Robyn-Eve’s brother, Cam Maines, said: “For those who don’t already know today I lost my big sister Robyn-Eve Maines, she fell 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.

“She will forever be loved and remembered for the fantastic person she is. Our hearts bleed for the loss of someone so special. I love you big sis always will.”

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to share their condolences and tributes to Robyn-Eve.