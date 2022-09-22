Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 September 2022 – Former gospel singer Paul Radido alias Willy Paul, has expanded his business ventures.

The 29-year-old singer launched a flashy Nissan that he will be hiring to the public.

The vehicle, which previously operated as a matatu before it stalled, is christened ‘Pozzee’ and is decorated with his photos.

Taking to social media, the Chocolate hitmaker wrote, “My new business. To God be the Glory. It’s open for hire.. classy thing fam!

