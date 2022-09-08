Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto was interviewed by CNN presenter Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday evening.

During the virtual interview, the seasoned and well-composed journalist asked Ruto whether his government will allow homosexuality in Kenya.

But in a brave answer, Ruto told Amanpour that homosexuality in Kenya is a ‘non-issue’

“I am very clear that we respect everybody and what they believe in, but we also have what we believe in and we expect to be respected for what we believe in,” Ruto explained.

“We do not want to create a mountain out of a molehill,” he said, adding that he prefers to focus his efforts on unemployment and hunger. “When it becomes a big issue for the people of Kenya, the people of Kenya will make a choice.”

On his threat to deport Chinese nationals operating in Kenya, Ruto clarified that his administration will only go after foreigners doing business illegally.

“Everybody will do business, everybody will do whatever they want to do so long as they are doing it within the law,” he said.

“Anybody that operates outside the law, it doesn’t matter where they come from, they will be sent back from where they came from.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.