Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Popular Kikuyu Mugithi singer, Joyce Wa Mama, was rushed to the hospital after she was attacked with a substance suspected to be acid by a lady during her birthday celebrations at a famous entertainment joint along Kangundo Road on September 24.

According to sources familiar with the horrifying incident, the singer was having fun with her friends when a lady walked toward her and sprinkled on her a substance suspected to be acid from a bottle.

A musician who had attended the party revealed that Wa Mama raised the alarm, claiming that she could not see.

Her friends also complained that they could not see, leading to confusion at the party.

“It was Wa Mama who screamed first, saying she could not see … There was apprehension in the party and three companions of the songbird also reported they could not open up their eyes,” the musician said.

It is suspected that love beef, business emotions, and jealousy might have played a role in the attack.

Wamama said the substance used to attack her was bitter in the eyes and corrosive on the skin.

However, her eyesight is intact and she is out of danger.

Her friends are also out of danger.

She has not decided whether to report the incident to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.