Thursday, September 29, 2022 – President William Ruto threw light jabs at his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga when he officially opened the 13th Parliament.

Addressing a joint Parliament sitting on Thursday, Ruto chided Uhuru and Raila, affirming that he had the last laugh in the prolonged political battle.

Making an analogy to the bottom-up model, the head of state recounted how he managed to rise to the country’s most powerful man despite being forced out of Government by Uhuru and Raila.

“In summary, and this, by the way, only happens in Kenya. The sitting Deputy President became the candidate of the Opposition and the leader of the Opposition became the candidate of Government.

“As things would be, the opposition candidate won the election and became president and the President became the leader of the Opposition party. That is the beauty of our democracy,” Ruto stated.

The joke tickled the members of Parliament, who burst into laughter. Nonetheless, the president reiterated that he would not single out those who did not support his bid.

“We are committed to serving all Kenyans in all wards of each constituency and all counties in every region throughout Kenya. After all, we all serve the same boss, the people and their sovereign interests are our operating principle and purpose,” he noted.

