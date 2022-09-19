Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Wendy Shay took to Instagram to share her story of betrayal with her followers.

The Ghanian singer revealed that while she was on the road chasing her passion, her so called best friend was chasing her man.

She added that they are now together.

She went on to state that it is hard for hardworking women to get genuine love.

