Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Pamela Wanja, the woman who killed her husband in Tharaka Nithi County before committing suicide, left a suicide note apologizing to their kids.

Pamela was married to Chuka University architect Moses Kirimi and they were blessed with three children – two sons and a firstborn daughter, who is in Form Three.

According to the police, Wanja told her kids to forgive her in the suicide note.

“To my kids, I am sorry, forgive me,” she wrote in the note.

She also wrote the names of her three children in the suicide note.

Wanja hit her husband with a metal rod after an argument and then committed suicide.

Her husband’s body was found lying in the parking lot.

Wanja’s body was found dangling from the balcony.

Kirimi was a well-known architect in the region, especially because of the modern Chuka University buildings that he designed.

He had endless wrangles with his wife but he rarely opened up about his marital woes to the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.