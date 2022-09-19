Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is not sitting pretty after his elevation to the 3rd in command in the country.

This is after his Ford Kenya members are seeking to overthrow him as the Party Leader as a result of his new status.

The members are now pushing Wetangula as the Ford Kenya Party Leader, arguing that he ought to concentrate on his duties as the Speaker and third most powerful Kenyan.

According to them, retaining the seat as the Ford Kenya Party Leader will make Wetangula interfere with his mandate as Speaker whenever ruling on key House issues.

Wetangula is required to be impartial in his rulings despite being affiliated with Kenya Kwanza.

Members are set to convene a meeting to discuss Wetangula’s position as the party leader.

According to renowned Lawyer Charles Kanjama, there are two possible routes the party could take to push Wetangula to resign.

“First it depends on the party Constitution. If members are not happy a dispute resolution committee will be formed to address the issue,” Kanjama detailed.

The dispute resolution committee is always on standby ready to resolve intra-party disputes that may arise.

He also indicated that the Constitution grants Wetangula a chance to serve in both seats, but this is a grey area that can be exploited by any legal scholar.

“Second, look into the Constitution and Election Act. Appointed stated officers are not allowed to hold a seat in party leadership. While elected state officers are allowed to hold seats in political parties,” he said.

Wetangula is not new to such political machinations after surviving a botched coup orchestrated by his then allies Wafula Wamunyinyi, Eseli Simiyu and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Wamunyinyi wanted to take over as leader, an issue that created splinter groups in the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.