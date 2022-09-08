Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Garissa Township lawmaker, Aden Duale, has exuded confidence that Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, is the next Speaker of the National Assembly.

Addressing journalists outside the National Assembly on Thursday, Duale said Wetangula, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, will trounce Azimio One Kenya Alliance candidate, Kenneth Marende.

The seasoned lawmaker, who will be serving his fourth term, said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance under the leadership of President-elect William Ruto has numbers to make Wetangula the speaker of the National Assembly.

“We are prepared. We have the numbers,” said Duale.

Kenya Kwanza has 179 of the 349 MPs, while Azimio has 158 members in the National Assembly. In the Senate, Kenya Kwanza has a slight majority with 36 members against Azimio’s 30.

The election is done by secret ballot.

Before voting begins, the clerk is required to empty the ballot box, display it to the House in the presence of the members, and lock the box which is to be kept in the full view of the House until the conclusion of the ballot.

In the Senate, former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi will battle out with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for the Speaker‘s position.

Kingi is enjoying the support of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Kalonzo has the backing of Azimio under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.