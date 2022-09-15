Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Wendy Williams is making efforts to get her health back on track.

The 58-year-old talk show host has reportedly checked into a wellness facility to focus on healing her “overall health issues”.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast.’ Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time,” a press release revealed.

Williams’ ongoing health concerns prevented her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show.

In March, Williams appeared on Good Morning America and assured she was “absolutely” of “sound mind” following speculation about her health.

“When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” she said.

“[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments,” Williams continued. “You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

Williams has been open about her battles with Graves’ disease and lymphedema.