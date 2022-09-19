Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended the 4 renegade IEBC commissioners, saying the Azimio leadership, under the patronage of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, will not allow anything bad to happen to them.

This comes even as President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has begun the process of removing IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera and three other commissioners from office for allegedly attempting to sabotage their win when they walked out on their Chairman Wafula Chebukati when he was just about to announce Ruto as the winner of the August 9th presidential contest.

Speaking over the weekend, Kalonzo castigated Ruto over the nefarious plot to punish the IEBC commissioners for holding different views from Chebukati.

According to the former Vice President, the move to oust Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya was a political witch hunt.

He noted that Azimio heavily condemned the act, adding that they will do everything to ensure that the rights of the four commissioners are protected.

“We totally condemn this brazen act of witch-hunt and demand that the President and his agents, leave those officers alone. On our part, we commit to do whatever it takes to protect those officers from any attempts to infringe their basic rights,” Kalonzo said.

The remarks by the Wiper boss come after the Farmers Party, an affiliate party of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, petitioned for the removal of the four commissioners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.