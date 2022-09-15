Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – A section of members of the Kikuyu community has expressed their disappointment with President William Ruto‘s government over the sharp increase in fuel prices.

The price of Super Petrol was increased by Sh20 to a record high of Ksh179.30 per litre, Diesel increased by Ksh25 to Ksh165 while Kerosene increased by Ksh20 to Ksh147.94 in Nairobi.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products and in line with government policy to progressively remove subsidy on petroleum fuels, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by Ksh 20.18 per litre, Ksh 25 per litre and Ksh 20 per litre respectively,” Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) stated in a statement.

Following the massive price hike, businessmen from the Mt Kenya region seem to be regretting supporting Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, saying they lied to them like children during his campaigns.

Moses Mwangi, who is a businessman based in Nyamakima, Nairobi, said he is regretting supporting Ruto since, with the increase in fuel prices, the cost of other basic commodities will also rise.

Samson Raithi, also a businessman, said Kenyans should have listened to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said Ruto and Gachagua were lying to them.

“We should have listened to Uhuru who told us that Ruto and Gachagua are conmen and were hoodwinking Kenyans during their campaigns,” Raithi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.