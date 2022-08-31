Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at the club after he attempted to force a move away.

Ronaldo has been looking for a switch away from Old Trafford in the hunt for Champions League football, communicating that desire in June.

The Portuguese and former Real Madrid striker did not start either of United’s previous two fixtures against Liverpool and Southampton with manager Ten Hag starting Marcus Rashford in the centre-forward position.

‘[It is] clear, of course. I just said we need quality players, you need more to cover all the games, to keep the consistency going, that is what we strive for,’ Ten Hag said, while insisting that Aaron Wan Bissaka will also stay put after the club were linked with moves for a new right back.

‘In offensive departments, we need to strengthen, there are many games to cover, three games a week,’ Ten Hag added.

‘Especially for offensive players fatigue quicker because they run more at higher intensity. We need numbers. But not only quantity, we need quality.

‘This squad we will go from September to the minimum January.

‘It will be for this window the end but when there is great opportunity we always have to be alert at this top club.’

Ten Hag added that he is hopeful that new signing Antony will be available to play at the weekend against Leicester on Thursday night.