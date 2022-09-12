Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, September 12, 2022 – Makueni County Governor, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr., has urged Azimio leaders and supporters to accept the fact that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was vanquished by President-elect William Ruto in the last election.

Speaking on Monday, Mutula, who was supporting Raila, said Ruto won because he outsmarted Azimio in all aspects of the election.

Mutula said Azimio supporters led by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino should stop crying foul because if Ruto stole the election, they should also have stolen in favor of Raila Odinga.

The newly-elected governor concluded by asking Azimio supporters and leaders to work together for the sake of the electorate and leave the work of stone throwing to Babu Owino and his team.

“Our people are tired of throwing stones in the opposition. Leave that work to Babu Owino. We were defeated in plain sight. Even if they stole, they stole while we were just watching. Let’s do what we need to do to help our people,” Mutula stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.