Monday, September 5, 2022 – Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mbete Mwilu spoke on behalf of the seven Judge bench that upheld the victory of President-elect William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

In their ruling, the Judges led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, stated that Ruto was validly elected and attained 50%+ 1 vote of all the votes cast in accordance with article 138(4) of the constitution.

Mwilu, in her statement, said a section of Kenyans who supported Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga will not be happy following the ruling.

Mwilu asked the lawyers who had participated in the hearings to advise their clients and followers to accept the court’s decision and move on.

She said since there were two sides during the hearing, one had to win as she urged Kenyans who were supporting Raila to accept the verdict as final.

According to Mwilu, it was not their wish to make such a ruling, but they have to rule according to the Constitution and the evidence presented in Court.

“The truth is that some 6 million Kenyans will not be happy today but that is the nature of the work we do and we hope you can advise your clients and our brothers and sisters that are the Kenyan people that is what was expected. One side had to win,” Mwilu said.

“Thank you for appreciating that it wasn’t our wish, we were doing the wish of the Kenyan Constitution 2010, the laws of the Republic, the facts of the cases that you placed before us and the evidence in rebuttal,” Mwilu added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.