Monday, September 19, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome may regret upholding President William Ruto’s controversial victory in the last general election.

This is after she felt the full weight of her decision after Raila Odinga’s Azimio MPs refused to be addressed by her during the induction of MPs.

Koome was to deliver a keynote speech during the Parliamentary induction ceremony, but due to hostility from Azimio MPs, she snubbed the event and instead sent Court of Appeal Judge David Musinga to represent her.

Speaking during the session, Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei announced that Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga would deliver the statement in place of CJ Koome.

“Allow me to present his lordship Justice Daniel Musinga who is representing the Chief Justice. His topic will be on interlinkages and interdependence between parliament and the judiciary,” Shollei remarked.

Azimio MPs had protested the allocation of time to Chief Justice Martha Koome to address lawmakers during their induction, saying she had fallen short of upholding the constitution of Kenya by dismissing Raila’s presidential petition and upholding Ruto’s win.

“We are dissatisfied that Parliament has invited the Chief Justice to come and make a presentation. The judgment that she rendered was full of insults and I do not think we deserved them.

“She does not interpret the law as it ought to be. We will respectfully walk away when she shows up to make that presentation,” Nyando MP Jared Okello stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo, who poked holes at the conduct of the Supreme Court Judges, when delivering a ruling on a sensitive election.

Oundo asked Koome to concentrate on reforming her arm of the government and leave the legislature alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.