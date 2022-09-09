Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Silvanus Osoro, has castigated former Kisii County Governor, James Ongwae, for leading 8 Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in joining President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance

On Friday morning, the 8 politicians visited President-elect William Ruto’s residence in Karen and expressed their willingness to work with the fifth President of Kenya.

Taking it to his Facebook account, Osoro claimed that tables have already turned and their move in joining Ruto’s camp is dead on arrival.

Osoro, who is Ruto’s lieutenant, said the 8 leaders were against the growth of the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party in the Gusii region and they should not be given jobs in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Osoro maintained that the 8 came for a photo with the President-elect and that they should not expect anything from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

“They came for a photo…. Wameenda. We forgive but can’t forget. Get it from me. Nothing came forth, nothing will come forth. Sahau.New blood it is,” Osoro wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.