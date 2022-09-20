Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday September 20, 2022 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has put President William Ruto on notice, saying Kenyans expect him to reduce the cost of living as soon as possible as he promised during campaigns.

During an interview, Babu Owino told the president not to give any more excuses, saying Kenyans expect him to deliver.

At the same time, he trolled Ruto’s strides to reduce the cost of fertiliser and lift maize flour subsidy, saying hustlers require their basic needs met first, before waiting for the plantation season to enjoy the low fertiliser prices.

“Kenyans need basic needs, food, education, clothing, and shelter. Reduce taxes on clothing and rent. Fertilizer is not a short-term solution.”

“We have to wait for the planting season and the harvest season too. By that time, some Kenyans would have succumbed to hunger,” Babu stated.

The Azimio legislator recalled that Kenya Kwanza promised to lower the cost of maize flour to Ksh70 from the pocket-breaking Ksh200.

On education matters, Babu urged the government to fulfill its promises.

“If I would have been the Cabinet Secretary for Education, right now education would be free. No one would be sent home for lack of school fees. However, there is a next time and God’s time is the best.”

“Let him (Ruto) serve and work for the people. I want to challenge him. He said the HELB loan will be a grant. Let him start with that,” Babu argued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.