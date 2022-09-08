Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – A former Member of Parliament has revealed how members of the Kenyatta family were bragging in one of the entertainment joints, about how they control members of the Kikuyu community like robots.

The lawmaker, who requested anonymity to avoid reprisals from the Jomo family, claimed they were drinking in a members’ only club that was also patronised by some of the Kenyatta family members.

Inebriated and dropping his guard down, one of the close-knit relatives let it be known that the family considered the Kikuyu people as their serfs.

“We didn’t want to believe what we had heard, I mean, some of us had always suspected what the family thought about the rest of us, but to vocalise it to all and sundry, really was a faux pas,” said the former MP.

The former lawmaker spoke a few weeks after the Kikuyu community unanimously voted all members of Kenyatta’s dynasty out, led by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyatta family is still flabbergasted by the events of August 9th where the community defied the ‘Mama Ngina Order’ and voted for William Ruto to the last man.

The Kenyatta family was rallying the community to support Azimio One Kenya Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who emerged second in the just concluded Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.