Sunday, September 4, 2022 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said they will not support Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s ambitions of becoming Speaker of the National Assembly.

Kalonzo, who is among the top Azimio One Kenya alliance principals, is reportedly keen to vie for the Speaker of the National Assembly position since the coalition has the majority in the National Assembly.

But speaking on Saturday, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed said Azimio will not support Kalonzo but will instead support former Speaker of the National Assembly Kenneth Marende.

Azimio coalition has decided to front Marende as our candidate for the National Assembly speaker. We have decided to go for someone who has been tried and tested, someone who understands the operations of Parliament.”

“We are going to formally communicate this to all our members by Monday.

“All the coalition partners, including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka agree, “Junet said.

