Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



.

Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Smartmatic International, the company contracted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to supply the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits has denied Azimio la Umoja Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga access to its servers.

In a letter dated Wednesday, addressed to IEBC Chief Executive Officer, Marjan Hussein, Smartmatic said it will not provide access to the provision of images on its servers, despite an order issued by the Supreme Court.

“We would like to clarify that such images contain software owned and copyrighted by Smartmatic and is thus IP protected.

“Providing full access would infringe our intellectual property rights,” the company stated in a statement.

The company said giving Raila and his lawyers’ full access to its servers would render the system insecure – as it is today – for any future use in Kenya or anywhere else in the world.

However, the company pledged to offer access to all physical tally reports which it said were available online in real-time and political parties and certified NGO election observers can use them to audit the results independently.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga since he wanted to access all the servers to prove to the Supreme Court that the August 9th presidential election was compromised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.