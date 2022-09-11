Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed claims that he is warming up to President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking during a burial ceremony at Mukalala Primary School in Yatta, Machakos County, on Saturday, Kalonzo said that he and other Azimio leaders had resolved to remain in the Opposition and oversee government functions to ensure accountability.

Kalonzo also said the Azimio coalition will abide by the ruling by the Supreme Court despite disagreeing with it.

“We do not agree with the Supreme Court decision but respect the decision Five years is not a long time.

We will take the pain of being in opposition, bitter as it is, and pray to God to give us strength,” Kalonzo said.

He assured the region’s residents of the fulfillment of the promises Azimio chief Raila Odinga had made to them, citing reviving the Yatta Dam project and adding that the Opposition will put the government in check.

“Never mind, even if we will be in opposition, we will push for Yatta Dam and everything else.

“In fact, it is better for me when I’m in opposition to deal with these people. So don’t be discouraged at all,” Kalonzo said.

“We basically said that five years is a short time. We are going to serve in the opposition the best way we can and we are ready,” Kalonzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.