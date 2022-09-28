Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – American rapper, Yung Miami is opening up about her private life, including dating hip-hop mogul, Diddy, and co-parenting with the father of her daughter Southside in a new interview with XXL.

While Diddy and Yung Miami are not an official couple, the 28-year-old city girl did make it very clear that she enjoys every moment with her partner.

She clarified, “We are dating. We’re single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating,” she explained.

“That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

The ‘Act Up’ rapper also touched on co-parenting with Southside, the father of her daughter Summer Miami and making sure they put her needs first.

“He’s real cool. I’m not gonna lie, at first, it was kind of rocky, but, you know, we had to put our differences to the side and just understand that we got kids together,” she said

“We can’t raise our kids in a bad environment because it really takes a toll on the kids.”

In response to a quality she likes about her man that other people may not be aware of, Yung Miami replied:

He’s very funny. He’s supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that—I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had—he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that.’ He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”