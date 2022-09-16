Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, has revealed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will soon name and shame the moles who betrayed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Omollo, who spoke on Friday, said individuals inside the Orange party were cheating Raila Odinga and that he will clinch the top seat during the August 9th election.

The lawmaker, who also represented Raila Odinga in the presidential petition which was filed at the Supreme Court, further claimed some close allies of Raila should be blamed for his loss.

“We as the Orange party must go back and ask ourselves where the rains started beating us. There are people who cheated Mr. Odinga till the last minute, we know them and we shall ask them,” Amollo stated.

Raila lost to President William Ruto who was sworn in as President on Monday this week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.