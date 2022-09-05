Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 September 2022 – Incoming First Lady Rachel Ruto led the Kenya Kwanza team in praise and worship song after the Supreme Court rendered its final verdict.

Rachel sang the “You are alpha and omega,” song and hugged her husband.

The team then burst into celebrations.

Rachel also congratulated her husband in a tweet.

“Congratulations Bill my love. God has done it. I am proud of you! May He give you the grace & wisdom to lead Kenya into greatness!

“You were born & destined for this! Heb 10:23 Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm for God can be trusted to keep His promise,” she wrote.

The court dismissed the petition that was seeking to nullify the win of the President-elect for failing to table enough evidence.

Watch video.

