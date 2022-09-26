Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – President William Ruto, on Sunday, hosted a church Service at State House, Nairobi, presided over by Bishop Mark Kariuki after returning from New York.

Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto when they convened a thanksgiving service at State House Gardens, Nairobi.

Speaking after the service, Ruto asked over 40 men and women of God to take a walk in the compound while praying and casting out demons inside the House on the Hill.

“After this service, there is a part two which may not be as organized as the first session. We will ask 30 or 40 of our senior clergy to pray over this building and this residence, and the offices so that God can give us solutions for this country.” Ruto said.

Ruto’s prayer service comes two weeks after he was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya.

Ruto’s predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta, was not holding religious services at State House, instead going for Sunday service at different churches around Nairobi.

