Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, on Tuesday, met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and pledged to team up with him in the opposition.

Wajackoyah met Baba in Kisumu city and disclosed that his friendship with him started 40 years ago.

He said Raila Odinga recognized his efforts in the fight against late former President Moi’s regime even though he was in exile

He further disclosed that they discussed post-election issues and the push for a vibrant democracy for the betterment of Kenya.

The embattled Roots party leader explained that he congratulated Raila like he did President William Ruto.

“Meeting Baba at the lounge. I similarly congratulated him as I did Hon William Ruto,” he said.

He expressed interest in keeping President William Ruto’s administration in check even as the Azimio la Umoja leader played his opposition role.

“We shall work for the betterment of this nation without shortsightedness, intimidation, tribal affiliations, or fear,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.