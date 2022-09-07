Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
At BTL, we believe that our Christian faith should be a daily, living and reaching faith that serves God and others. From time to time there are specific opportunities to serve in our different areas of focus; in view of this, we are happy to inform you of three open positions at our Conference Facility in Ruiru as listed below:
Job Summary:
Reporting to the Head Waiter, the waiter/Waitress is responsible for serving food and beverage, offering suggestions to guests and providing superior customer service with a keen knowledge of products served at the BTL Christian International Conference Centre while maintaining an exciting yet safe atmosphere. Working as part of a team, the role will have a direct impact on the general success of the F & B Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Serving of food & drink products as per the menu within a designated service area, during
banquets/outside catering events.
- Explaining to guests how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking
methods
- Informing customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request
- Serving & Clearing dishes, making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use
- Assisting in inventory for crockery, cutlery, linens etc for the restaurant
- Anticipating and resolving customers’ unspoken needs.
- Doing Mis-en Place: restaurant table set up, refilling of condiments, folding of napkins, wiping
and polishing of glassware, cutlery and silverware.
- Salesmanship: Upselling & cross-selling our conference products & services
- Processing guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis
- Observing diners to ensure that guests are satisfied with the food and service
- Responding to additional requests and determines when the meal has been completed
- Preparing totals bills and accepts payment or refers guests to cashier.
- Handling and escalation of guests’ concerns and feedback.
Qualifications and Skills
- Certificate in F&B Sales and Service from a reputable learning institution
- Barista training and training in First Aid would be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years of proven working experience as Waiter/Waitress in a busy hospitality
establishment.
- Previous experience in using Hotel Management Systems e.g. Hotel Plus POS
- Basic math skills
- Attentiveness and patience for customers
- Excellent presentation skills
- Strong organizational and multitasking skills, with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced
environment
- Active listening and effective communication skills
- Flexibility to working in shifts
How to Apply
Applications with a detailed CV, copies of certificates, and three referees (Professional, Social and Church), Office and mobile telephone contacts for both applicant and referees be emailed (Preferred) or posted to reach the under-mentioned by Wednesday 14th September 2022
HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER
BIBLE TRANSLATION AND LITERACY E.A
P.O Box 44456 – 00100
Nairobi
Email: careers@btlkenya.org Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
