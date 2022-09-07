Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



At BTL, we believe that our Christian faith should be a daily, living and reaching faith that serves God and others. From time to time there are specific opportunities to serve in our different areas of focus; in view of this, we are happy to inform you of three open positions at our Conference Facility in Ruiru as listed below:

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Head Waiter, the waiter/Waitress is responsible for serving food and beverage, offering suggestions to guests and providing superior customer service with a keen knowledge of products served at the BTL Christian International Conference Centre while maintaining an exciting yet safe atmosphere. Working as part of a team, the role will have a direct impact on the general success of the F & B Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Serving of food & drink products as per the menu within a designated service area, during

banquets/outside catering events.

banquets/outside catering events. Explaining to guests how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking

methods

methods Informing customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request

Serving & Clearing dishes, making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use

Assisting in inventory for crockery, cutlery, linens etc for the restaurant

Anticipating and resolving customers’ unspoken needs.

Doing Mis-en Place: restaurant table set up, refilling of condiments, folding of napkins, wiping

and polishing of glassware, cutlery and silverware.

and polishing of glassware, cutlery and silverware. Salesmanship: Upselling & cross-selling our conference products & services

Processing guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis

Observing diners to ensure that guests are satisfied with the food and service

Responding to additional requests and determines when the meal has been completed

Preparing totals bills and accepts payment or refers guests to cashier.

Handling and escalation of guests’ concerns and feedback.

Qualifications and Skills

Certificate in F&B Sales and Service from a reputable learning institution

Barista training and training in First Aid would be an added advantage.

At least 2 years of proven working experience as Waiter/Waitress in a busy hospitality

establishment.

establishment. Previous experience in using Hotel Management Systems e.g. Hotel Plus POS

Basic math skills

Attentiveness and patience for customers

Excellent presentation skills

Strong organizational and multitasking skills, with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced

environment

environment Active listening and effective communication skills

Flexibility to working in shifts

How to Apply

Applications with a detailed CV, copies of certificates, and three referees (Professional, Social and Church), Office and mobile telephone contacts for both applicant and referees be emailed (Preferred) or posted to reach the under-mentioned by Wednesday 14th September 2022

HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER

BIBLE TRANSLATION AND LITERACY E.A

P.O Box 44456 – 00100

Nairobi

Email: careers@btlkenya.org Only short-listed candidates will be contacted