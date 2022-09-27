Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – A vocal lawyer from Mt Kenya has sent a message to President William Ruto’s wife, Mama Rachel Ruto, following the death of lawyer and International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect, Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru, who was a lawyer based in Nairobi, was found dead at his home in Karen on Monday evening.

Preliminary police investigations showed Gicheru, who was indicted by the Hague-based court in 2018 for bribing witnesses in the Ruto ICC case, may have been poisoned together with his firstborn son.

His firstborn son is fighting for his life at Karen Hospital and doctors said he is in a stable condition.

Reacting to Gicheru‘s untimely death, Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru urged Mama Rachael Ruto, who is a renowned ‘prayer warrior’ to educate those in power that “Those who kill by the sword shall die by the sword”.

“Mama Rachel Ruto, Those pastors responsible for organizing prayers at State House of Kenya should preach the sermon on “Those who kill by the Sword shall die by the sword, “Ndegwa Njiru wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

