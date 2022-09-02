Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – Netizens are demanding stern action to be taken against rogue police officers captured on camera intoxicated while in the line of duty.

In the video, several cans of beer can be spotted placed on the table in the police station.

It is alleged that the cops went on patrol and arrested innocent members of the public before taking them to the police station.

They then demanded bribes to release them.

A brave man who had been arrested during the swoop recorded a video and reprimanded the cops for acting with impunity.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.