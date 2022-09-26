Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – As security organs come to terms with the brutal killing of eight police officers by suspected Pokot bandits, a video has emerged showing how the ruthless bandits have sharpened their shooting skills.

In the video, a bandit is seen shooting at a bird with an AK-47 rifle as his fellow bandits cheer him.

He aimed at the bird and pulled the trigger, killing it on the spot.

The bandits are trained on how to use guns at a young age.

They are branded the defenders of their communities and treated with a lot of respect.

Police officers find themselves in trouble when confronting the bandits because of their expertise in handling guns.

Watch the video of a Pokot bandit showing his shooting skills.

Kapedo pic.twitter.com/IFNBasDPxB — Gideon Kibicho (@GideonKibicho1) September 26, 2022

