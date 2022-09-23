Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – There was a traffic snarl-up near Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road for the better part of Friday morning after a truck carrying Unga overturned.

The accident, though unfortunate to the owner of the truck, appeared somewhat heaven-sent for those at the scene.

It was a scramble for the fittest as pedestrians and motorists carted away bales of Unga to waiting cars and boda bodas while others walked with the stolen load on their shoulders.

In a video shared widely on social media, some Boda Boda riders are seen loading up to four bales of Unga on their motorbikes before speeding off.

Unga prices in the country are currently retailing at over Sh200 after the new administration did away with the food subsidy introduced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.